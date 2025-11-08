A linebacker has never won the coveted Heisman Trophy award. Robert Griffin III dropped a new, stunning endorsement Saturday: Texas Tech football linebacker Jacob Rodriquez, who dominated against BYU.

The former walk-on compiled 14 tackles in handing the Cougars their first loss of 2025, leading the 29-7 romp in Lubbock. Rodriguez picked off Bear Bachmeier during the game too — followed by him hitting the Heisman pose.

Heisman campaign for LB Jacob Rodriguez starts with the on field pose of course 😤😤#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lKp6H32qzK — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas Tech's much anticipated top 10 showdown drew out famous alum Patrick Mahomes. He watched Rodriguez emerge as the new star in front of the sea of red.

Rodriguez didn't hesitate to tell reporters postgame that he hopes Saturday fires up Heisman conversations for him. Again, a true linebacker has never won the most coveted individual award in CFB. Even past defenders Travis Hunter (2024) and Charles Woodson (1997) starred on offense to help seal the win.

But count “RG3” as big supporter for Rodriguez now.

Robert Griffin III on why Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez deserves Heisman

Here's what Griffin III said on Rodriguez's performance.

Article Continues Below

“Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez should be the Heisman Front Runner on every list this week. From Walk On sleeping on his brother’s apartment floor to Heisman Trophy candidate,” Griffin posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez should be the Heisman Front Runner on every list this week. From Walk On sleeping on his brother’s apartment floor to Heisman Trophy candidate. What a story.pic.twitter.com/sHZMUCT9Wd — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 8, 2025

Rodriguez admitted he needed to take a loan out to make it through college and paying bills. He left a potential partial scholarship from Virginia to choose TTU, especially with its massive NIL collective.

“I'm very fortunate for everything that's happened in college for my career,” Rodriguez said during his appearance on Griffin's “Outta Pocket” podcast.

Rodriguez surrounded himself inside a mob of Red Raider fans and college students after toppling BYU. He then received this “best” graphic from the Texas Tech football X account.

HIS NAME IS JACOB RODRIGUEZ AND HE'S THE BEST PLAYER IN AMERICA. pic.twitter.com/gJW7LHb88z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 8, 2025

Rodriguez also produced one pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage against the No. 7 team in the nation. His performance did more than ignite Heisman chatter, though. Texas Tech has fans talking College Football Playoffs too after dismantling BYU.