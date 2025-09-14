The Alabama football team got a big win on Saturday, when they knocked off Wisconsin. It was a much needed power 4 non conference win for Kalen DeBoer, who is getting criticized by some Crimson Tide fans. Following the victory, Alabama soared in the Associated Press college football poll.

Alabama moved up five spots to no. 14 in the country, per the latest AP poll. The Crimson Tide defeated Wisconsin Saturday, 38-14. Alabama is now 2-1 on the season, with the lone loss to Florida State.

The Crimson Tide got a big performance from quarterback Ty Simpson in the Wisconsin game. Simpson threw for 382 passing yards, and four touchdown passes.

Wisconsin fell to 2-1 on the season, following the loss.

Alabama football has a murderer's row of teams to play in the SEC

The goal for DeBoer and his team this season is to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. Alabama football missed the CFP in 2024. That was DeBoer's first season, and he won nine games.

The schedule is about to get very difficult for Alabama. Alabama has to play seven games against SEC teams, who are ranked in the current week's AP poll. That difficult conference schedule starts right away, as the team has to go to Georgia next. Georgia is ranked no. 5 in the AP poll.

Alabama football fans are cautiously optimistic after seeing the team dominate the Badgers. The Crimson Tide rolled for 454 total yards of offense against Wisconsin. Alabama held the Badgers to just 209 total yards, including 92 rushing yards.

Alabama's head coach was pleased with the overall effort, after his team built a 21-0 halftime lead.

“Don’t let off the gas,” DeBoer said, per the Associated Press. “That’s where we’re at right now. We’re very intentional right now. The guys have an energy right now that’s becoming contagious.”

Alabama and Georgia play on September 27. Time will soon tell how good this Alabama football team really is.