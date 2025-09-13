Before the Alabama football team takes on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon, there's no doubt already some major pressure out on head coach Kalen DeBoer for this season. Starting with Alabama football's loss to Florida State in the opener, many said that there was a shift within the program from being feared, as DeBoer explains, the pressure that comes with being at the school.

Speaking with Pat McAfee and College Football GameDay, DeBoer would be asked about the difference in coaching the Crimson Tide compared to previous stops where he's been successful. DeBoer wouldn't hesitate to say that coaching with the program is at a “bigger scale,” but another change is his thoughts internally in wanting to be challenged.

“Well, obviously, there's a bigger scale,” DeBoer said. “There's a bigger…there's more people watching and but I think what it really comes down to is internally, you know, you always want the best and be giving the best, and it hurts you more than what anyone else can do, as far as applying the pressure or anything like that. So, you know, I'm used to that. I've always wanted to be at the top, you know.”

“It brings energy to me. … I love the challenge.” Kalen DeBoer is looking forward to seeing how his team does when Alabama takes the field against Wisconsin 🤝 pic.twitter.com/k6QBTSWRDI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2025

Kalen DeBoer on the challenge of coaching Alabama football

While there could be some that still have major concerns for the Alabama football team under DeBoer, the pressure was always going to be high, coaching a team after the legendary Nick Saban, who brought seven national titles. However, if there is someone who ‘loves the challenge,” it is DeBoer.

The former head coach of Fresno State and Washington is ready to rewrite the narrative and live up to the standard that Saban set for the Crimson Tide. Looking at development, DeBoer would even say that the coaching staff has done an excellent job in ‘elevating and raising the level of our guys.”

“And so now, when you're in those moments, man, it's like a challenge,” DeBoer said. “It's like, you know, punch or be punched, you know, and we're fighting back. And, you know, I love that. It brings energy to me, you know, to be in these spots, you know, I love the challenge. And feel like our staff has continued to, you know, elevate and raise the level of our guys. And so, you know, I'm looking forward to seeing what our team does coming on the football field today.”

At any rate, the Crimson Tide looks to get their second straight win against Wisconsin after the dominating 73-0 victory over UL Monroe. However, there's no denying that the team is still looking to get rid of the sour taste of the loss to the Seminoles in the first game of the season.