As Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe has been getting attention by NFL teams already before the NFL Draft, there could be more where that came from after his impeccable 40-yard dash time. With some seeing Milroe as a “wildcard QB” coming out of college, he lived up to that moniker as he recorded a 4.37-yard dash at the university's pro day, just moments away from the record set by former star Michael Vick.

“The fastest QB 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine since 2000 is Mike Vick's 4.33,” Pete Nakos of On3 Sports wrote on his X, formerly Twitter.

It is important to note that there were different times recorded as stated by Albert Breer who checked in with team scouts who had other recordings that weren't quite 4.37.

“Checked in with 4 teams at Alabama's Pro Day, and three had QB Jalen Milroe at 4.45 another had him at 4.44,” Breer wrote on X. “That's still really, REALLY good for a 216-pound QB, if not what quite what's floating around. It came on his second run (I got 4.48 and 4.51 for times on the first run).”

Already some NFL interest in Alabama football's Jalen Milroe

As Milroe has been compared to Lamar Jackson by Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer in some regards, there is no doubt he'll be an interesting prospect once the NFL Draft comes around. There has been one NFL team to show their interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers as such figures on the team like head coach Mike Tomlin and others had a dinner with Milroe according to Tom Pelissero.

“Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had dinner tonight in Tuscaloosa with #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan and QBs coach Tom Arth ahead of his pro day, per source,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Pittsburgh, which continues to explore all options at the QB position, owns the No. 21 pick in April’s draft.”

Milrow didn't do any physical testing at the NFL Combine earlier this month, only doing the passing drills leaving the Crimson Tide Pro Day to show his talents to scouts. Last season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the NFL Draft takes place starting on April 24.