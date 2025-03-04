There’s one area of the NFL Combine that Jalen Milroe expected to dominate. Meanwhile, another Alabama Crimson Tide standout had a great interview. Also, Milroe got named as a “wildcard quarterback” after an unusual NFL Combine decision.

While Milroe is a burner, he didn’t want to show his wheels to the NFL scouts at the combine, according to nytimes.com.

“Milroe is blazing fast,” Bruce Feldman wrote. “(Watch him in 2023 against LSU to witness some spectacular acceleration). He told an NFL coaching staff in one of his meetings last week that he thinks he’d run the 40 in 4.3, but that he wasn’t going to run it in Indy. The staff was curious why Milroe wouldn’t run, because they told him, if he did run that, he’d wow scouts and might boost his stock by a round.”

What will NFL future be for Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe?

It’s not just the speed that has NFL scouts interested in Milroe. Feldman said Milroe also has a powerful arm. Also, coaches in the NFL have heard great things about his work ethic. But his consistency is a concern.

Milroe isn’t expected to go early in the draft. But he said that’s OK, according to usatoday.com.

“I’m cool with being underrated,” Milroe said. “I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country. So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games. And 2023, my first year starting, I didn’t lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses. A lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into (it) that people don’t see.”

Also, Milroe has a passion for playing the game.

“I love football,” Milroe said. “I love everything about it. (And) I know where I’m at today, I’m going to be even better at this time next year. Everything I try and do is for the betterment of the team and not be one-dimensional at all when it comes to physical attributes on the football field. There’s a lot of things I can improve on, but there’s a lot of things that I can say I can definitely do. What I saw in the SEC has catapulted me to being ready to play in the NFL.”