While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to some of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, including a recent Mel Kiper Jr. video about both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart going viral, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent their evening talking to a very unique signal-caller in Alabama.

That's right, as the NFL world trickles in to see all of Alabama's top prospects test at their Pro Day, the Steelers' brass decided to take Jalen Milroe out to dinner, with Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, and Tom Arth all using the opportunity to get to know the passer better.

“Former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had dinner tonight in Tuscaloosa with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and QBs coach Tom Arth ahead of his pro day, per source,” Pelizzero wrote. “Pittsburgh, which continues to explore all options at the QB position, owns the No. 21 pick in April's draft.”

Widely expected to be drafted on Day 2, maybe even as late as the fourth round by scouts and pundits alike, Milroe is one of the more interesting arms in the 2025 class, with the highest ceiling of any player due to his athleticism but question marks across the board that make his floor a real uncertainty. If the Steelers like what they see from Milroe, then who knows, maybe he could be their third-round pick after trading away their second for DK Metcalf, but that isn't a guarantee, as his question marks may give the team pause.

NFL scouts have mixed feelings on Jalen Milroe

Breaking down Milroe's game for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein explained what scouts like and don't like about the pass thrower out of Alabama.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch, and decision-making when he's inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels. He can get through his reads when he's confident and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he's rattled,” Zierlein wrote. “He's built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn't make it as a starter, it's incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”

With athleticism comparable to players like Anthony Richardson and a game with similar questions, fans in Pittsburgh have to wonder if they have the infrastructure in place to get the most out of Milroe. If they do, he's absolutely worth a Day 2 pick, but if they don't, bringing him to town could only waste even more time from a team that's been stuck in the mud for almost a decade.