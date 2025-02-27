Alabama football's former quarterback Jalen Milroe has had eyes on him throughout the season. From his athletic accomplishments to academics, he continues to stand out. For instance, Milroe has gotten comparisons to Lamar Jackson from his head coach.

As Milroe is set to enter the NFL Combine, there's a specific portion that some draft analysts feel that Milroe will dominate in.

“Milroe,” Jordan Reid said. “He is expected to dominate the testing portion of Saturday's workout and has a prime opportunity to steal the spotlight. All eyes will be focused on how well he throws the ball, as the biggest question with his game is his inconsistency in the short-to-intermediate areas.

“Can he improve his ball placement and lessen his too-hot-to-handle throws to underneath targets? That's what scouts will want to see. Opinions about Milroe's draft range are varied, as some evaluators believe that he will be picked on Day 2 while others see him as an early-to-mid Day 3 pick.”

Milroe has a beautiful deep ball and one of the top ones in college football. As a result, Alabama football had an explosive offense. The deep-threat game, combined with the rushing ability terrified defenses. However, some aspects need to be looked at.

Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe could impress at the NFL Combine

Even with the deep ball and his natural athleticism, Reid brings up an interesting point. Can he excel at getting the ball over the middle of the field? The intermediate range is pivotal for all quarterbacks to thrive in. Oftentimes, the quarterback will take what the defense gives them.

If that is a 10-20-yard throw, then that's what it is. However, there might not be much of an issue for the Alabama football quarterback in that regard. For example, Milroe had a faster Senior Bowl throw than Dillon Gabriel. The velocity isn't an issue, but rather, his accuracy.

Throwing at the intermediate and along the boundary yielded similar results for Milroe in 2024. He was on target on just 51 percent of his passes there. The second-worst? Only Texas football's Quinn Ewers. The average over the last three years is 66 percent.

A 15% discrepancy is alarming to a barrage of scouts. However, some of the natural talent could be too good to pass up. He's mastered the deep ball but needs to balance out his game. As he keeps being compared to Jackson, there are apparent similarities between the two.

Still, his athleticism and deep ball will wow scouts enough to limit any concers.