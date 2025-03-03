Football just runs in some folks' blood, and that's the case for Alabama football offensive lineman Tyler Booker. The star offensive lineman was the talk of the NFL Combine for a plethora of reasons.

Although names like Jalen Milroe were to impress at the NFL Combine, Booker slid his way into the conversation. He blew the scouts away. Albert Breer of SI mentioned this about the Alabama football offensive lineman.

“Another lineman who I heard blew folks away in meetings—Alabama OG Tyler Booker,” Breer said. “I had one veteran exec tell me Booker’s was the best combine interview he’d ever had with an offensive lineman.”

That's quite the compliment from an NFL executive. After Booker dropped a take about the 2024 season, he remains confident. However, in some of his interviews, Booker's charm came out, as well as his love for football.

He explained that his job is simple. He said, “I make guys not enjoy football.” Normally, that's a quote coming from a defensive lineman, not an offensive one. Either way, he's made an impression on folks throughout the NFL Combine.

Booker, and fellow SEC offensive lineman Will Campbell are among the top two offensive linemen in the draft. While Booker went to Alabama and Campbell went to LSU, both proved they had what it takes.

Going back to the Alabama football star though, he intrigues many. Passion is rarely taught, along with technique. He was an All-American in 2024 and an All-SEC guard (2023-24).

Alabama football's Tyler Booker impressed at the NFL Combine

Even though his 5.38-second 40-yard dash is slightly concerning, it isn't phasing scouts. His vertical jump of 27 inches put him toward the bottom of his group, ranking No. 14 out of 15 offensive linemen.

He added a broad jump of seven feet, 10 inches, which ranked him at No. 15. The 6'4 and nearly 320-pound lineman wasn't the best with the drills, but these are simply drills.

The proof is in the pudding for Booker and his skill set. Achieving an All-American nomination and consecutive All-SEC honors is a big deal.

Regardless, he's been projected to land in two particular spots. Either the No. 13 pick with the Miami Dolphins or the No. 25 pick with the Houston Texans.

Both teams could use someone in the trenches like Booker. After all, he talked about taking away people's love for football because of his play.

Luckily for the Alabama football offensive lineman, there is plenty of time before the 2025 NFL Draft. Word might continue to spread about his interviews. If that's the case, more teams might be willing to take a chance on Booker.