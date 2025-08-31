After the Alabama football team lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, 31-17, there is no doubt that immense talk in the sports world about how dreadful a result it is for the eighth-ranked team in the country. Subsequently, as some argue that the Alabama football team hit a new low in falling to the unranked Seminoles, someone who agrees with the notion is former player Johnny Manziel.

Having played for the Texas A&M Aggies, who are in the same conference as the Crimson Tide, Manziel can speak from experience about how every time a team would face them, it would be a scary one due to the success led by head coach Nick Saban. However, Manziel would appear on “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson and say that the fear that anybody had for the program is “completely gone.”

“The one thing that I will say that I think… in the past, you walk in, face an Alabama team, you’ve probably got a little fear,” Manziel said. “This is ‘Bama, the team that’s been a dynasty. You’ve got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is is completely gone. And nobody’s scared of them boys. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody.”

Johnny Manziel on the fear factor of Alabama football disappearing

It was no doubt an ugly loss for the Alabama football team against Florida State, as the program now has the uphill battle of reclaiming its previous status as a university that others should fear. Under DeBoer, the defeat Saturday was the fourth loss to an unranked team, leading Manziel to further speak about how the presence of the Crimson Tide has disappeared.

“Nobody’s walking in seeing Alabama on the schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing,” Manziel said. ”They’ve been getting wiped the last couple years. You say that buyout’s deep, but like they’re not going to sit here and let this stand for sure. They’ll go find it in the woods somewhere.”

Alabama would disappoint on both sides of the ball, especially defensively, which Manziel points out how Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos led an efficient offense.

“I mean, I think [Thomas] Castellanos for Florida State jumped off the page in every aspect of everything,” Manziel said. “You look at what they did; he only threw the ball nine times. That’s super effective to be able to go put 31 points up, and you only throw the ball, you’re only 9-of-14 for 152. That’s efficient.”

At any rate, the Crimson Tide looks to bounce back in its next contest on Saturday, Sept. 6, against UL Monroe.