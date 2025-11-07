Mike Elko had an important request for the Texas A&M Aggies fanbase with the football team having a historic season this year.

Texas A&M boasts an undefeated record, standing out as one of the best teams in the country. They are No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, only behind the likes of the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes for the top spot.

Elko reflected on the team's support amidst their success ahead of their upcoming Week 11 matchup, via On3. He encouraged the base to showcase remarkable turnout for the remaining home games and express their pride for their successful football team.

“We’re doing things; you know, we won on the road against a top 10 team for the first time since 1979,” Elko said. “We won in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1994. We’re 8-0 for the first time since 19… like those are long times ago. I was not very much into coaching at that point.”

“So let’s just take a step back and let’s enjoy the fact that we’re winning and not just focus on the play in the second quarter that we didn’t do the right way and how that’s going to kill us if we move forward and we keep making those mistakes.”

What lies ahead for Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Mike Elko is well aware of the historic success Texas A&M is having this season. That is why he is sending a clear message to the team's fans to show out with remarkable turnout moving forward.

The Aggies boast a perfect 8-0 record, commanding the top spot of the SEC standings. They are above the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas among every other team in the conference.

Marcel Reed has done well at leading the offense as the starting quarterback. He's completed 137 passes for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 64 rushes for 349 net yards and six touchdowns.

Rueben Owens II leads the run game with 78 carries for 440 net yards and three touchdowns while Le'Veon Moss followed with 70 rushes for 389 net yards and six touchdowns. As for the receiving game, two players have dominated in that area. Mario Craver stands on top with 40 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns, while KC Concepcion caught 36 passes for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.

The No. 3 Aggies will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET.