Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer has played on a bad hand for the Sooners. But he dealt with another CFB injury rumor, albeit an unserious one.

Mateer underwent in-season hand surgery and still played in the Red River Rivalry versus Texas. His name got mentioned in a message board rumor from a person identified as a Chipotle worker, claiming Mateer was playing.

The OU quarterback revealed the Chipotle worker was truthful about the rumor, revealing to On3/Rivals' J.D. Pickell of “Hard Count.”

“That was me not realizing who I can trust and who I can't trust… I didn't think he would go and tell the whole world about it,” Mateer said, revealing it was a Door Dash order.

This unnamed worker became a closet college football insider. Mateer ended up taking the 23-6 loss to the rival Longhorns.

Oklahoma, John Mateer took big leap

A lot has changed since the 2025 rivalry contest. Texas is trekking up following a rough start. But OU is still in the mix for the Southeastern Conference title.

And both took huge leaps in the AP polls — Texas landing at No. 13 while Oklahoma settling two spots higher. The latter has its head coach Brent Venables demanding more respect for his Sooners after topping Tennessee.

The Sooners watched Mateer only hit 159 passing yards and get picked off once. Xavier Robinson handled the offensive load by carrying the ball 16 times for 115 yards and one touchdown.

OU's win, however, put the SEC title hopes for the Volunteers in a fierce bind. Oklahoma remains one of seven SEC teams with seven or eight victories.

The Sooners have a week off on Saturday. Then it's a massive showdown at Alabama the following week, which will carry serious SEC and College Football Playoff game implications. ‘Bama will even aim to redeem itself from last season's 24-3 debacle in Norman.