LSU football officially enters the post Brian Kelly era on Saturday. Kelly broke his silence on his firing Thursday. His exit alters the hype between the Tigers and Alabama.

This historic Southeastern Conference rivalry featured a plethora of legends on the coaching and playing side. Kelly took part in these battles twice — going 1-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide. But also took two losses to ‘Bama at Notre Dame.

Now it's Frank Wilson succeeding Kelly on the interim tag. Right out the gate, Wilson faces one of the tougher opponents on LSU's remaining schedule.

Obviously, Saturday won't present a top 10 battle reminiscent of the Nick Saban/Ed Orgeron era of LSU-Alabama. But there'll be watchful eyes for this contest — leading into these bold predictions.

LSU won't miss Brian Kelly

LSU fans aren't missing Kelly.

Not a single Tigers player on the 2025 roster criticized Kelly…yet at the same time didn't defend him either. It shows the relief in his exit.

Former LSU defensive back Matthew Langlois lit into Kelly the worst, by calling him “one of the worst human beings ever.” Langlois claims he got forced to medically retire without a second or third opinion on his injury. He added Kelly cares less about injured LSU players.

Wilson is leading out what will be a more energized, refocused locker room. Multiple reports revealed Kelly had a disconnect between himself and the players he coached. Langlois tipped the ice berg there.

Alabama will still overwhelm LSU in key areas

Stellar QB play fuels the offense. Ty Simpson continues to cement his name as a Heisman Trophy candidate — even in sharing the field with Garrett Nussmeier.

Simpson also has the more explosive wideouts at his disposal. Germie Bernard leads with 38 receptions for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Ryan Williams is listed as probable for the Saturday SEC tilt. Isaiah Horton is stepping up big for the Tide too.

LSU brings the nation's No. 22 overall defense into Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have held opposing pass defenses to under 200 yards a game.

But ‘Bama can unleash Jam Miller and the ground attack — as LSU has surrendered 134.8 rushing yards per game.

LSU will show resiliency, but Alabama stays in SEC title hunt

Wilson will coach a more fiery and focused LSU squad, even in one of the more hostile environments in all of college football.

But ‘Bama simply has too much going for them. The Tide will take advantage of a struggling offense while wearing down the Tigers defense.

Alabama looks more superior and better coached on paper — handing ‘Bama the edge.

LSU will simply use this game to see who wants to be a part of the post Kelly realm. And to see which CFB coach desires to coach the players Kelly bequeaths in Baton Rouge.