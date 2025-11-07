Georgia will be without a key piece of its passing game when the Bulldogs travel to face Mississippi State on Saturday. Wide receiver Colbie Young is listed out on the SEC availability report per Sam Gillenwater of On3, the latest blow to a receiving corps that has already shuffled throughout the season.

Young, a veteran transfer who emerged as one of Georgia’s top targets, has 23 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown this season, ranking second on the team in catches and yards. Losing his size and contested-catch ability forces the Bulldogs to rework how they attack a Mississippi State defense that ranks physically up front.

The SEC’s initial injury release also shows tight end Ethan Barbour, defensive lineman Jordan Hall, and wide receiver Talyn Taylor listed out, while defensive back Demello Jones is doubtful. The injuries give coach Kirby Smart and his staff fewer options in rotation and create opportunities for depth players to step into bigger roles over the next two weeks.

Article Continues Below

Georgia’s offense has often relied on tempo and spacing to manufacture production when its top receivers haven’t been available, but Young’s absence changes the look. The Bulldogs will likely target matchup-friendly pieces such as Zachariah Branch and slot options to replace contested targets; they may also call more quick game and play-action to keep Mississippi State off balance. The coaching staff must balance creative play-calling with protecting backup receivers against the Bulldogs’ defensive lapses this season.

For Mississippi State, the injury news represents breathing room. The Bulldogs will still need to prepare for Georgia’s run game and their ability to stretch the field, even without Young, but the lack of his physical presence on the perimeter helps the home team’s secondary and tight ends schematically. Mississippi State also saw changes on its own report, but the major takeaway for Starkville fans is that Georgia is not at full strength.

This one projects as a classic SEC slog where depth and adjustments decide the outcome. Georgia can survive one high-profile absence if its line controls the LOS and its quarterbacks make clean reads. Saturday’s matchup will test Georgia’s ability to sustain drives without one of its most reliable big-play targets.