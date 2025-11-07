The Georgia Bulldogs football team suffered a major setback on defense. Junior defensive lineman Jordan Hall is out for the remainder of the 2025 season after sustaining a knee injury in the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 24-20 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The news was first reported by CBS and later confirmed by On3’s Pete Nakos, who shared the update on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account with confirmation of the season-ending diagnosis.

“Georgia starting defensive lineman Jordan Hall is done for the season, a source tells @On3sports. CBS first.

A notable blow for the Bulldogs. Hall is a starter and former 5-star recruit.”

The loss of Hall is a major blow to the Bulldogs defense as they prepare for the final stretch of the season with College Football Playoff hopes still intact. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman had developed into a steady interior presence, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in eight games after overcoming past leg injuries.

Head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the impact of Hall’s injury, noting how much the junior lineman had grown into a trusted piece of Georgia’s front. With Hall sidelined, the Bulldogs are expected to lean on Elijah Griffin, Nnamdi Ogboko, Nassir Johnson, and possibly JJ Hanne to take on larger roles as the season enters its final stretch.

The defensive line depth for Georgia will be tested immediately, beginning with this week’s matchup vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs follow that with a marquee home game vs. the Texas Longhorns before closing the regular season against the Charlotte 49ers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

For Smart and his team, this moment underscores the “next man up” mentality that has defined the program’s championship identity under his tenure. Losing Hall is a tough setback, but it also opens the door for the program’s highly rated young talent to prove its readiness on the SEC stage as playoff stakes rise.