This weekend, a game between Texas Tech and BYU will go down in Lubbock, and former Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a guest picker on ESPN College GameDay.

The announcement was made on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. He will appear on the show on Nov. 8 to support his alma mater in their highly-anticipated matchup.

Come on now, you know @PatrickMahomes had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend's guest picker 🔥

“Come on now, you know [Patrick Mahomes] had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend's guest picker [fire emoji],” the post's caption read.

Patrick Mahomes' Texas Tech career before he was drafted by the Chiefs

From 2014 to 2016, Mahomes played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He broke out in his last two seasons in college, throwing over 9,600 yards and 77 touchdowns to 25 interceptions across them.

He was then drafted by the Chiefs with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes spent most of his rookie season on the bench behind Alex Smith. He would start their final game against the Denver Broncos.

In his first full season as the starter, Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. He won the NFL MVP for his efforts, and he has since won another NFL MVP award.

Throughout his career, Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion (and three-time Super Bowl MVP), and he is a three-time All-Pro player (two First-team, one Second-team). He has also been named to six Pro Bowls.

Currently, the Chiefs are 5-4 and coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Their latest loss snapped a three-game win streak from Weeks 6-8.

Mahomes has the third-most passing yards in the league (2,349) and is tied for the fourth-most touchdowns (17). He has also thrown five interceptions.

The Chiefs are on their bye week, hence why Mahomes is able to be on GameDay, before their matchup against the Broncos. They will then play the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans in consecutive weeks.