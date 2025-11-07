The No. 19 Missouri Tigers are set to take on the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in what is arguably the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Tigers will be without their star tight end on Saturday's Week 11 matchup.

Reports indicate that Brett Norfleet, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is officially ruled out against the Aggies, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. That's a major loss for Missouri, as Norfleet is third on the team in receptions, while also leading tight ends in the SEC in that category.

“Sources: No. 22 Missouri star tight end Brett Norfleet (shoulder) will not play against No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday in Columbia. Norfleet leads both the Tiger and SEC tight ends with five touchdown catches. On the season, he has 26 catches, which is No. 3 on the team.”

This will be the first game Norfleet will miss in the 2025-26 campaign. The junior tight end has been an impact player for the Tigers, as he's been a reliable option for Missouri quarterback Matt Zollers, who is now the starter after Beau Pribula suffered an injury. In eight games played so far this season, Brett Norfleet has recorded 26 receptions for 224 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

With Norfleet ruled out, Jordon Harris is expected to step up as the starter. Meanwhile, Vince Brown II and Jude James could also see some more opportunities. But Zollers is more likely to rely on wide receivers Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Saturday's contest against Texas A&M is a pivotal one for the Tigers. Considering Missouri already has two losses on the season, the program can't afford to record another one. A third loss very well could eliminate the team from contending in the College Football Playoff. However, with six wins under their belt, the Tigers will at least participate in a bowl game this year.