The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide strings together its second consecutive win after earning a 38-14 Week 3 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. It was an impressive performance throughout, as the team was seemingly too much for the Badgers to handle. Shortly after the contest, head coach Kalen DeBoer sent a fiery message to the program.

With Alabama going into a bye week, DeBoer was asked what message he wants to send his players going into the break. The soon-to-be 51-year-old head coach only needed five words to keep the fire lit under his players, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

“Don't let off the gas,” said Kalen DoBoer.

Saturday's win certainly builds some momentum for the Crimson Tide. Criticism grew loudly after Alabama suffered a 31-17 Week 1 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. But since then, Kalen DeBoer seems to have gotten things under control, leading the program to two big wins in a row. That momentum should build confidence as the team goes into a bye week.

After the bye week in Week 4, Alabama is set to take on the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs in what will be the program's first SEC game of the season. The last time these two teams played against each other, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide earned an impressive 41-34 win over the Bulldogs in Week 5 of the 2024-25 season.

Quarterback Ty Simpson was a huge difference-maker for Alabama on Saturday. The redshirt junior looked unstoppable, putting up 382 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air while completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts. Wide receiver Ryan Williams also had a big game after recording 165 receiving yards and two scores off five receptions.

Look for Simpson and Williams to continue playing at a high level when Alabama takes on Georgia in mid-September. Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will need both of them to connect early and often if they hope to remain competitive in the SEC.