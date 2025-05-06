Although the Dallas Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker, they might've wanted to secure another player. However, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke highly of his former offensive lineman to ESPN.

“Thinking ahead down the road, I don't think it's so far-fetched that if he gets in the league for a couple of years, he couldn't become a tackle,” DeBoer told ESPN. “I think he's such a versatile player. He can play inside. I know he could snap the ball and play center, from how smart he is. He'll pour himself into whatever it is.”

Even though the Cowboys had initial reservations, Booker was one of the best linemen in the country. Especially in a stacked SEC conference, he managed to be among the best at his position.

So much so that the Dallas website claimed that Booker was ‘that guy‘ for Alabama football. He could be that guy on the front line for the Cowboys, who desperately need some protection up front.

After guys like Tyron Smith left in free agency, the offensive line took a hit. However, in the 2025 NFL Draft, teams were drafting based on positional needs, not based on talent.

Kalen DeBoer sees Tyler Booker fitting well with the Cowboys

The second-team AP All-America selection started 12 games at left guard last season and one at tackle. DeBoer doesn't rule out that for Booker in the future, based on his comments.

Even though the Cowboys drafting Booker made Mel Kiper Jr scold them, they drafted a need. He was a first-team All-American and is one of the best at his position.

He is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact. However, he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block.

Either way, DeBoer has all the confidence in his former offensive lineman, regardless of what position he plays. Whether it's offensive guard or tackle, he can switch around however necessary.

As a result, the Cowboys will likely use him in a variety of ways. Still, they want to maximize his talent and use him where he is comfortable.

At the end of the day, the offensive line has an automatic boost. Now, it will be up to head coach Brian Schottenheimer on how to use him.

If anything, DeBoer could always give insight to the Dallas organization about how to properly utilize a player of Booker's caliber for his rookie season.