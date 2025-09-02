The latest Associated Press college football poll is bringing bad news to the Alabama football program. Following a disappointing defeat at the hands of Florida State, the Crimson Tide have fallen all the way to no. 21 in that poll.

That is a drop of 13 spots. It is also the lowest AP poll ranking Alabama football has seen in 17 years, per On3.

Alabama lost Saturday to the Seminoles, 31-17. It was a very disappointing showing for an Alabama team looking to improve in Kalen DeBoer's second season at the helm. Instead, the coaching seat is warming up in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama committed eight penalties in the game, and also struggled to run the football. The Crimson Tide finished the contest with just 87 rushing yards. Alabama posted 341 total yards of offense.

Kalen DeBoer must win right away at Alabama

Coach DeBoer is losing supporters in the media, as well as among the Crimson Tide faithful. He is now 9-5 overall as the team's coach, following the retirement of Nick Saban.

DeBoer is also losing to unranked teams, which Alabama fans aren't used to. Florida State was unranked before the Alabama game, but now sits at no. 14 in the AP poll following their win.

Things were so bad on Saturday during the Florida State loss, that even former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath despaired about the season ahead. Namath seemed to backtrack from those comments a day later, when he painted a more encouraging picture.

The road ahead gets even more difficult though for the Crimson Tide. Alabama's SEC schedule includes road games at South Carolina and Georgia. The squad also has to go head-to-head with Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. Time will tell if DeBoer can get it turned around this year.

Alabama fans expected the team to make the College Football Playoff this year. While that is certainly still a possibility, Alabama can afford very few other missteps. The Crimson Tide missed the CFP in DeBoer's first season, in 2024.

Alabama next plays Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.