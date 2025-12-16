The St. Louis Blues are trying to work through a rough go of things this season. They expected to challenge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, this has not come to pass. St. Louis in search for a spark, and are giving a top prospect the opportunity to show what he has.

The Blues are bringing forward Otto Stenberg to the NHL from the AHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, the team announced on Monday evening. Stenberg is a former first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft. He went 25th overall in that draft.

Stenberg has not played in an NHL game, making his next contest his league debut. The Swedish forward has spent his last two seasons playing for the Thunderbirds. So far this year, he has three goals and eight points in 21 games.

Blues' Otto Stenberg could be an intriguing player

Article Continues Below

Stenberg was once one of the most highly thought of Swedish prospects in the game of hockey. He dominated the junior level in his native country and seemed poised to be a top pick when he entered the NHL Draft. However, an inconsistent season in his draft year pushed him down the board a little bit.

He seemed to put some of those worries to bed last season, though. The Blues prospect split the season between the Thunderbirds and the Malmö Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League. He was impressive in his native country. However, he showed some real intrigue in the AHL, scoring 17 points in 38 games as a 19-year-old.

Unfortunately, he has struggled to begin this season. But the Blues have seen enough to give him a chance in the NHL. As a result, Stenberg is in line to make his NHL debut soon.