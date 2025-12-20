Ty Simpson didn’t need a long speech to send a message to the college football world on Friday night. After leading Alabama football to a gritty 34-24 comeback victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the junior quarterback kept his postgame comments brief but heavy.

“We aren’t done yet,” Simpson told reporters in Norman. “That’s all I’ve got to say.” That simple four-word declaration perfectly capped a night where actions spoke much louder than words. Facing a daunting 17-0 deficit in the first half and a raucous crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Simpson and the Tide looked to be on the ropes. But rather than folding, the offense woke up.

Ty Simpson after beating beating Oklahoma in Norman: “We aren’t done yet. “That’s all I’ve got to say.” https://t.co/zWkAa0smyU pic.twitter.com/AoJkuKzRp2 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 20, 2025

Simpson shook off the slow start to finish 18-of-29 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. His connection with freshman wideout Lotzeir Brooks proved lethal, as the duo linked up for two scores that helped power a run of 24 unanswered points.

The comeback wasn't just about survival; it was a statement of resilience. The Tide defense, highlighted by Zabien Brown’s game-changing pick-six just before halftime, tightened the screws while Simpson found his rhythm. By the time the clock hit zero, the early jeers from the Sooner faithful had turned into silence as Alabama booked its ticket to the quarterfinals.

With the win, the Tide advances to the Rose Bowl to face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. It’s a massive challenge against the top seed, but if Friday night proved anything, it’s that counting out Alabama is a dangerous game.

Simpson and his squad have their sights set on a national title, and as QB1 made clear, they are just getting started.