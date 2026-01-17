One of the stars on the 2025 Arizona State football team is getting a ringing endorsement. Jordyn Tyson, a wide receiver at Arizona State, is getting some love from his brother Cleveland Cavaliers star Jaylon Tyson.

“He’s going top five—I believe he’s WR1. He’s gonna do his thing, and I’m gonna do mine,” Jaylon Tyson said, per Arizona State reporter George Lund.

The response came when a reporter asked Jaylon about his brother. Jaylon put together an outstanding performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He scored 39 points, as Cleveland defeated the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jordyn Tyson meanwhile is expected to go early in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Arizona State wide receiver posted 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this year for the Sun Devils.

Cleveland Browns fans were pining for the team to draft Jordyn after watching his brother Jaylon post a phenomenal performance on Friday.

Jordyn Tyson is getting a lot of attention ahead of the NFL Draft

Jordyn played at Arizona State for a few seasons after transferring in from Colorado. In 2024, he helped lead the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

That season, Tyson posted 1,102 receiving yards. He also caught 10 touchdown passes for Arizona State. While his numbers were down in 2025, Jordyn has received the attention of NFL scouts and coaches.

Jordyn declared for the NFL Draft following Arizona State's 2025 season. While the Sun Devils didn't win the Big 12, the team had a successful campaign with eight wins.

Jordyn is listed as the 10th overall prospect in the 2026 draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

“The Colorado transfer lit up defenses for two seasons with the Sun Devils. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. A hamstring injury cost him time this season, but he still posted solid numbers,” Kiper wrote for the outlet.

Jaylon Tyson played his college basketball at Texas, California and Texas Tech before being drafted by the Cavaliers in 2024.