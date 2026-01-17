The Cleveland Browns need to address their offense this offseason. Despite fielding the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL, Cleveland’s offense ranked 31st in scoring. But Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson may have the solution. After Tyson’s 39-point performance against the 76ers on Friday, he used his postgame interview to hype up his brother.

Jordyn Tyson declared for the NFL draft after two strong seasons at Arizona State. He’s No. 10 on Mel Kiper’s recent big board and the second wideout listed, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. When asked about his brother’s draft prospects, Jaylon expressed confidence. “Oh, he’s gonna go top 5, he ain’t 10. He’s going top 5. I believe he’s WR1.”

The postgame shoutout had some fans envisioning the Browns drafting Jordyn and reuniting the brothers in Cleveland. The Browns have two first-round selections in 2026. The team picks sixth overall after finishing the season with a 5-12 record. And Cleveland also has the Jaguars’ No. 24 pick, which Jacksonville traded to move up and draft Travis Hunter last year.

Will Browns reunite Jordyn and Jaylon Tyson in Cleveland?

A recent ESPN mock draft had the Browns taking a wideout at No. 6. However, it was Tate and not Tyson mocked to Cleveland. But it’s possible that Jaylon’s comments catch the team’s attention and force GM Andrew Berry to take a good long look at Jordyn.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski after back-to-back losing seasons. However Berry will stick around for a seventh season as Cleveland’s general manager and executive vice president of football operations.

The Browns have lined up interviews with Mike McDaniel and Todd Monken. And the team has requested to meet with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Jaguars OC Grant Udinski.

Whoever ultimately replaces Stefanski will need to make a decision on Shedeur Sanders. If the Browns decide to stick with the young quarterback in 2026, they can build around him by adding offensive weapons in the draft. And Jordyn Tyson could be an option.

