The college football season is barely underway, but the Army Black Knights football team has already suffered one of its most stunning defeats in recent memory, falling 30-27 in double overtime to the Tarleton State Texans football team, an FCS program that entered Michie Stadium as a 14.5-point underdog. The Black Knights watched a 14-point second-half lead vanish, with late-game missteps and special teams failures spelling doom—and sparking an eruption from the Army football fanbase.

This wasn’t just a lucky break for an underdog—it was a complete unraveling by Army. The collapse was set in motion late in the fourth quarter when starting quarterback Dewayne Coleman went down after a scramble with less than a minute remaining. Backup Cale Hellums was thrust into a high-pressure situation and led a final drive that stalled just inside field goal range. Army still had a chance to escape with a win at the buzzer, but redshirt freshman kicker Dawson Jones pushed a 43-yard attempt wide. That miss would prove costly.

The Athletic CFB captured the moment on X (formerly Twitter) with a striking image of Tarleton’s on-field celebration and a sharp, concise summary of the upset.

“Tarleton State football, an FCS program, went on the road to upset Army 30-27 in double overtime on Friday night in West Point ‼️”

Jones converted from 40 in the first overtime, but his miss from 35 in the second OT gave Tarleton senior kicker Brad Larson the chance to win it—and he delivered, nailing a 37-yard game-winner to go 3-for-3 on the night. The special teams disparity was glaring and decisive.

Offensively, Tarleton executed with poise. Quarterback Victor Gabalis threw for 151 yards and a touchdown, while running backs Caleb Lewis and Tre Page III combined for over 190 rushing yards and two scores. Army relied on its usual ground-heavy approach—280 yards on 66 carries—but couldn't generate enough passing threat after Coleman’s departure.

The scale of the upset is what truly elevates this into a college football shocker. Army had not lost to an FCS team since 2015 and entered 2025 as the defending AAC champions. Their nine-game home win streak is over. Their national credibility? In question.

More than just scoreboard pain, this loss pierced the identity of a program built on discipline, control, and resilience. Tarleton’s clean execution, capped by a celebratory cowboy-hat moment on the field, contrasted sharply with Army’s late breakdown. The online fallout has been brutal. Comments ranged from political mockery to calls for coaching accountability, capturing how tightly Army football is tied to symbolic expectations.

For Tarleton, the win is monumental. It marks just their second ever over an FBS school and strengthens the case for future FBS elevation, possibly to Conference USA. For Army, it’s a wake-up call—and fans are demanding answers.