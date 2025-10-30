Coming off its first victory since Week 3, Auburn will look to get back above .500 in Week 10 against Kentucky, but might have to do so without star receiver Cam Coleman.

The sophomore suffered a minor injury during the Tigers' recent 33-24 win over Arkansas. He is listed on the official SEC injury report as questionable for Week 10.

Coleman is joined on the injury report by fellow wideouts Horatio Fields and Malcolm Simmons, in addition to center Connor Lew, defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford and backup kicker Connor Gibbs. Fields and Lew have already been ruled out for the game with season-ending injuries.

Coleman suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Arkansas that forced him to limp off the field. He exited the game with two catches for 27 receiving yards and an insanely acrobatic one-handed touchdown grab.

Cam Coleman. pic.twitter.com/0jLnME1Fmd — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Coleman is Auburn's leading receiver on the year, entering Week 10 with 440 receiving yards. The star sophomore has six fewer catches than Eric Singleton, but he is averaging a team-high 13.8 yards per reception.

Without Coleman, Singleton would become Auburn's clear top receiver. His numbers have underwhelmed, but Singleton was the top receiver in the 2025 college football transfer portal.

Article Continues Below

Cam Coleman injury shakes up Auburn's Week 10 game plan

If Coleman misses Week 10, Auburn's passing game could look entirely different. The Tigers' quarterback situation remains unclear, with Hugh Freeze undecided on starting Jackson Arnold or Ashton Daniels.

Arnold has started all eight games thus far but was benched in Week 9 after throwing a pick-six against Arkansas. Freeze entered that game already voicing the thought of a potential quarterback battle and did not hesitate to pull the plug. Daniels finished the game but ended with just 77 passing yards.

Whether it is Arnold or Daniels, whichever quarterback gets the nod will be forced into a tough situation if Coleman sits. Kentucky's defense presents a beatable matchup, but the Tigers' entire offense will look different without their No. 1 receiver, particularly if Daniels wins the job.

Regardless of who starts, neither will have a long leash. Neither Arnold nor Daniels was effective in Week 9 as they combined for just 150 passing yards. Five-star freshman Deuce Knight remains a dark horse in the open competition, although he appears to be a distant third wheel.