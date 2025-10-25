The Auburn Tigers' standout sophomore receiver Cam Coleman exited Saturday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first quarter with an apparent right ankle injury. The big-play threat who dealt with injury issues in his freshman campaign left early, but not before delivering a highlight-reel touchdown.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Coleman went down with what appeared to be a right ankle or foot injury.

“Auburn star WR Cam Coleman down with what appears to be a right ankle/foot injury. He was tended by trainers and limped off the field,” Thamel posted.

The injury happened while Coleman was blocking downfield when a defender fell on his leg from behind. He walked off under his own power but was limping as he headed to the sideline, where trainers evaluated him in the medical tent.

Coleman had hauled in two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown before the injury struck. ClutchPoints shared a video on X of his spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone that put Auburn on the board first.

Cam Coleman makes an incredible one-handed catch 🔥pic.twitter.com/x19YNPp9gj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025

Impact on Auburn football offense

The timing couldn't be worse for Hugh Freeze's squad. Coleman entered the Arkansas matchup as the team's leading receiver with 30 catches for 413 yards and two touchdowns through seven games this season.

The Tigers were already thin at receiver after losing Horatio Fields to a season-ending broken foot in September. Losing Coleman for any length of time means leaning more heavily on Eric Singleton Jr. and the remaining rotation to carry the passing attack.

Now sitting at 3-4 overall and 0-4 in SEC play, the Tigers desperately need their offensive weapons healthy to keep their bowl hopes alive. Auburn currently trails Arkansas 13-21 as they look to snap their losing skid.

Further updates on Coleman's status should come from Freeze's postgame comments or during the week's practice reports leading up to their next matchup against Kentucky.