Week 14 arrives with the kind of playoff pressure that exposes every lineup weakness. With four teams on bye and waiver wires running thin, fantasy football managers are scrambling for reliable, last-minute wideouts. They need players who can deliver meaningful production with the season hanging in the balance. The good news is that a few under-the-radar receivers have stepped into larger roles. They have landed in favorable matchups or flashed enough recent upside to justify streaming them in this environment. If you need a Week 14 Hail Mary at WR, these are the names that could keep your playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of Week 14 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers are among the last-minute fantasy football streaming options.

Christian Watson, GB (vs. CHI)

Few receivers in the league have been hotter than Christian Watson over the last three weeks. After returning to full strength in the Packers’ offense, he’s posted 18+ fantasy football points in two of his last three games. That includes a highlight-filled explosion against Detroit on Thanksgiving.

He now draws the Chicago Bears' defense that has been deceptively vulnerable to wide receiver production. The Bears have allowed 14 wideouts to score at least 12 fantasy points. Watson’s combination of vertical speed and chemistry with Jordan Love makes him one of the highest-upside streamers of the entire week.

Adonai Mitchell, NYJ (vs. MIA)

With Garrett Wilson sidelined again, Adonai Mitchell steps back into the WR1 role for the Jets offense. They have been feeding him elite volume since his arrival. Mitchell has averaged 8.3 targets per game with New York. However, early efficiency concerns made him a risky start through his first two outings.

That changed dramatically last week. Mitchell erupted for 8 receptions on 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. It was, by far, his best effort of the season. He looked decisive, confident, and fully integrated into the Jets’ passing rhythm.

The matchup with Miami is no cakewalk. Still, the Dolphins have surrendered multiple big receiving performances in recent weeks. With New York likely playing from behind, Mitchell should once again see double-digit targets. Volume alone makes him a compelling Week 14 streamer. The breakout signs, though, are impossible to ignore.

Devaughn Vele, NO (vs. TB)

If you need a deep-league dart throw with surprising momentum, Devaughn Vele is your man. Through the first half of the season, Vele was an afterthought. He got buried behind Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks.

Everything has changed, though. With Shaheed now in Seattle and Cooks in Buffalo, Vele has stepped into a legitimate, full-time role. He has immediately delivered. Over his last two games, he has produced 11 receptions, 130 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

He looked poised and polished in Week 13 as well. Vele created separation and earned trust from quarterback Tyler Shough. With New Orleans still thin at receiver, Vele is suddenly a viable streamer with rising weekly floor and sneaky touchdown upside.

Michael Wilson, ARI (vs. LAR)

Article Continues Below

Michael Wilson’s breakout surge was briefly stalled last week with the return of Marvin Harrison Jr. Despite that, Harrison has now been ruled out with a heel injury. That thrusts Wilson right back into a major role, and fantasy football managers should take notice. In the two games without Harrison, Wilson absolutely torched opposing defenses. He tallied 25 receptions and 303 yards.

Wilson's chemistry with Jacoby Brissett has been outstanding. Also, Arizona has shown no hesitation in leaning heavily on Wilson when he is their top available wideout. His target share should spike again in a matchup that features plenty of shootout potential. Wilson is a must-start streamer with legitimate WR1 upside for Week 14.

Troy Franklin, DEN (@ LV)

Denver’s receiving corps has been a revolving door all season. However, Week 14 presents a sneaky streaming opportunity for both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. Franklin saw a dip in usage last week, with fewer snaps and targets. However, the matchup against Las Vegas keeps him squarely in play.

The Raiders have been fifth-worst in fantasy football points allowed to perimeter receivers. That means both Franklin can exploit this defense, especially if Denver leans pass-heavy in a divisional game.

Franklin remains an explosive option here. He has big-play ability that can swing fantasy matchups in one snap. If you’re searching for ceiling rather than floor, he’s your ride-or-die streamer.

Final Thoughts

The beauty and frustration of Week 14 streaming is that it demands boldness. Christian Watson brings WR1 upside. Adonai Mitchell offers elite volume. Devaughn Vele is the scorching-hot sleeper nobody saw coming. Michael Wilson is back in smash-start territory. Troy Franklin is the classic boom-or-bust pick made for desperate fantasy football managers.

Pick your path. Choose your gamble. Just remember: one well-timed streamer can change the entire direction of your season.