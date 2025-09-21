Of all the Week 4 college football matchups, Auburn’s visit to Oklahoma carried perhaps the most intrigue. For quarterback Jackson Arnold, it was a return to Norman to face the program he once called home.

The former five-star recruit had transferred after two seasons with the Sooners, landing at Auburn under Hugh Freeze’s system. That set up a revenge-game storyline unlike any other, with Arnold aiming to prove himself against familiar faces.

And once again, the game is decided on the field, proving that no prediction really matters, like the talk of a potential Auburn Tigers blowout in this matchup, only what happens with the ball in play truly counts.

After the 24-17 defeat, Arnold addressed the emotions of facing his old teammates.

“Look, I was with those guys (OU) for two years. I made some great relationships… It sucks losing the game, but it was good seeing them after the game,” he told reporters of On3, posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Justin Hokanson.

While the sting of defeat was evident, Arnold’s remarks reflected both competitiveness and respect. He emphasized that while he wanted to win badly, his friendships and history at Oklahoma still mattered.

The game itself showed Auburn’s fight, but also underscored why Oklahoma remains a playoff contender. The Sooners’ defense made crucial stops late, keeping Arnold from completing a comeback.

Auburn fell to 3-1 on the season, a reality check after opening with three straight wins. For Arnold, the matchup was more than just numbers on a stat sheet; it was a personal milestone, even if it ended in disappointment.

Still, Freeze’s Tigers have reasons to remain optimistic. Arnold has looked more comfortable in Auburn’s offense compared to his time in Norman, and the team has shown balance on both sides of the ball.

But as the schedule toughens in the SEC, consistency will be key if Auburn wants to keep the momentum from its strong start.

Off the field, the Tigers also celebrated a recruiting victory. Five-star wide receiver commit Jase Mathews recently rose to the No. 1 spot in Rivals’ national rankings.

Mathews reaffirmed his commitment despite heavy interest from other programs, telling reporters he remains “War Eagle all the way.” With his size, speed, and production, Mathews projects as a game-changer in Auburn’s offense if they can hold onto him.

The trip to Oklahoma may have ended in defeat, but Auburn continues to build toward the future. For Arnold, the night was a reminder of where he came from—and for Auburn, a signal of where they still want to go.