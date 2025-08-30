One of the Auburn Tigers' transfer additions pulled off an impressive highlight in their season opener against the Baylor Bears on Friday night. That player turned out to be Rayshawn Pleasant.

Pleasant joined the Tigers this past offseason, leaving the Tulane Green Wave after two seasons. The young cornerback racked up 40 tackles, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Being in the Tigers' special teams against Baylor, his special highlight happened in the final minute of the third quarter. He returned the kickoff from the Bears, running for 98 yards as he reached the end zone for the touchdown.

Tulane transfer Rayshawn Pleasant takes the kickoff back for Auburn🤯 (via FOX)

How Auburn played against Baylor

It was a great touchdown for Rayshawn Pleasant to pull off, helping the Auburn Tigers take down the Baylor Bears 38-24.

Both teams were competitive, trading blows over the course of the game. Auburn had the momentum, making key plays down the stretch to keep a safe distance from Baylor.

Jackson Arnold started at quarterback for the Tigers. He had a relatively quiet night with his throws, completing 11 passes out of 17 attempts for 108. Instead, he made his impact on the ground by making 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb assisted him in the run game, combining for 32 rushes for 158 yards and two scores.

Auburn fended off a noteworthy effort from the Baylor offense, especially the Bears' quarterback Sawyer Robertson and his receiving corps. He finished the night with 27 completions after 48 attempts for 419 yards and three touchdowns.

Michael Trigg, Kobe Prentice and Caden Knighten were the receivers to catch the touchdown passes from Robertson. The players who shined with the most catches were Kole Wilson, Trigg, and Ashty Hawkins. Wilson had eight receptions for 134 yards, Trigg made seven catches for 99 yards and the score, while Hawkins finished with four receptions for 70 yards.

The Tigers will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET.