The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a pivotal game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh was riddled with injuries, but kept pace with Chicago in a 31-28 loss.

In one key moment of the game, the Steelers went for it on fourth-down in the first half. Pittsburgh needed just a yard, and the Steelers could have attempted a field goal in that situation to extend a lead.

The Steelers failed to convert on a quarterback run and turned the ball over on downs. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed that moment in his postgame presser.

“If you can’t get a yard, you don’t deserve to win,” Tomlin said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh is now 6-5 on the season.

Steelers lost a tough road game to the Bears

Rudolph appeared skittish to start the game for Pittsburgh. He threw an interception early, and couldn't move the ball much with the offense.

As the game continued, he appeared to get more comfortable. The Steelers defense came up with a big touchdown to help him out, and the squad was able to go into halftime with a four-point lead.

In the second half, the offense just lost steam. Pittsburgh managed just seven points in the second half, which came in the fourth quarter. Chicago was able to post 14 total points in the last two quarters, and ultimately win the game.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw three touchdown passes in the game. Chicago now advances to 8-3 on the season, and remains in first in the NFC North. The Bears have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season.

Pittsburgh next plays the Buffalo Bills on November 30. The Steelers must string some wins together to stay in playoff contention.