The Philadelphia Eagles have opened up a 14-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys to start Week 12. With the NFC East lead and a dominant defense, Philly was the favorite coming into the matchup. But their offense, which had been absent from their last two wins, showed up early. The Eagles hit wide receiver AJ Brown for the first touchdown of the game, which should make the wide receiver happy.

Jalen Hurts finds AJ Brown for the early Eagles TD 🦅 pic.twitter.com/v3Qj1oLFEA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown has been vocal about the lack of targets headed his way during an offensive slump for the Eagles. In the past two weeks, they have combined for just 26 points. But starting a 14-point first quarter with a touchdown to Brown is a great way to start.

Article Continues Below

Brown was targeted in the red zone again later in the quarter, and actually had a second touchdown on the board for a moment. But his left foot hit out of bounds, nullifying the score. Regardless, Jalen Hurts is getting the ball out of his hands and in Brown's direction more often in this key divisional matchup.

The Eagles are using this matchup against the Cowboys to get right on offense. In wins against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, their defense led the way. But against a poor Dallas defense and a high-flying offensive attack, Hurts and crew needed to show up on Sunday. Getting Brown more involved in the red zone is the best way to do that.

Even with all of this noise surrounding the Eagles, they entered Sunday with an 8-2 record, tied atop the NFC. As they have done in recent years, they go through mid-season swoons but figure it out at the right time. Excluding the 2023 season, that has been Philadelphia's blueprint under Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni. If Brown's inclusion in the offense on Sunday is any clue, that appears to be happening again.