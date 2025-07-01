Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is picking up another huge transfer player. Auburn is getting the pledge of former five-star safety Jacoby Mathews, per On3. Mathews previously played for Texas A&M.

Mathews is a big pickup as he immediately bolsters the team's secondary. The safety is expected to enroll at Auburn very soon, for the fall semester.

“Sometime within the next two weeks,” Mathews said. “Everything is a done deal.”

Mathews has two years of eligibility remaining. He originally pledged to the Aggies when Jimbo Fisher was still the head coach. Mathews didn't post a stat during the 2024 season, as he was working on schoolwork at a junior college. In two years with the Aggies, he posted 67 total tackles.

Mathews also has seven passes defended and one interception in his college career.

Auburn football is trying to get to the top of the SEC

This is a pivotal season for Coach Freeze and the Tigers. Freeze has had mixed success in his first two years there, including two losing seasons. Auburn football fans expect the team to take major strides in 2025.

The addition of Mathews helps. Auburn has a solid transfer class for this coming season. It includes quarterback Jackson Arnold, who previously played at Oklahoma. Arnold threw for more than 1,400 passing yards last season. He also completed about 63 percent of his passes for the Sooners. Arnold is considered a top contender to be the starting quarterback.

Freeze was seen as a big hire when he came to Auburn. He had success at previous stops at Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Liberty, although he was involved in a scandal at Ole Miss. He certainly has to have a big season at Auburn, or risk getting fired at the end of the 2025 campaign. Freeze has just 11 wins after his first two seasons. He also revealed this offseason he is fighting cancer.

Auburn kicks off their 2025 season with a game August 29 against Baylor.

