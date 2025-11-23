Patrick Mahomes has done it again. The two-time MVP led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 to bump them back above .500.

The Chiefs entered the matchup on a two-game skid and in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since Week 3. They were down early to the streaking Colts, but Mahomes' big game set up Harrison Butker for a game-winning 27-yard field goal in overtime.

Harrison Butker wins it for the Chiefs in overtime! pic.twitter.com/0zYacDEPoY — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chiefs entered Week 12 with a 0-5 record in one-score games. They picked up their first five wins by an average of 19 points, but could not close out close games until fighting their way back against the Colts.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter in a 20-9 hole, putting them in an 11-point hole. Mahomes was surgical in the final frame to orchestrate the comeback, ending with 352 passing yards. Although he was unable to reach the end zone, he kept the ball out of harm's way late in the game to end the team's close-game struggles.

Aside from a disastrous interception on his first pass of the game, Mahomes used his veteran savviness to outduel Daniel Jones. Kansas City's defense held the Colts to just 255 yards of offense, including 181 passing yards from Jones.

Butker came away as the hero on the final play of the game, but he was perfect all afternoon. The veteran kicker went 5-for-5 on field goals to account for 15 of the Chiefs' 23 points.

Kansas City's 6-5 record is still third in the AFC West, one full game behind the Los Angeles Chargers. However, it keeps them in the playoff picture with six regular season games remaining.