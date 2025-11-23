The New England Patriots are proving the “Patriot Way” is alive and kicking under Mike Vrabel. They even overcame an early scary injury from Will Campbell to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. But the 2025 Pats hit a feat not seen since a past teammate of Vrabel's: Tom Brady.

Sunday became their ninth consecutive victory — edging Cincy 26-20 at Paycor Stadium. Brady was the one who last led the Pats to a nine-game winning roll, pulling it off in 2015 when they started 10-0. That New England team fell in the AFC title game to eventual Super Bowl champion Denver.

But the enthusiasm is growing for New England. Even fans bombarded quarterback Drake Maye with “M-V-P!” chants, captured by ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss.

This was a game, though, that involved the Pats needing to dig down deep.

Patriots overcome multiple setbacks to beat Bengals

Campbell rose as a massive loss for the Patriots' offense. But he wasn't the only notable trench injury.

Standout guard and fellow rookie Jared Wilson was carted off as well. Wilson, who arrived in the third round of April's draft, sustained an ankle ailment which changed the blindside lineup.

Vrabel and the Pats were hit with two more injuries: Safety Brenden Schooler (ankle) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) also got dinged up.

The defense fortified in the end, though. Cincinnati put together a 13-play drive and brought the ball to the New England 26-yard line. Joe Flacco failed to connect with tight end Mike Gesicki, though, on fourth and 10 — leading to the turnover on downs.

Maye finished with 294 yards through the air and tossed one touchdown to Hunter Henry, who finished with seven catches for 115 yards. Marcus Jones pulled off a pick six that stretched 33 yards and handed N.E. the early 14-10 lead.

THE PATRIOTS COME UP WITH A PICK-6 OF THEIR OWN 🤯pic.twitter.com/g3wBpSTqR2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025

Jones starred on a defense that delivered five pass breakups and one sack. Plus saw seven different defenders collect three solo stops or more.