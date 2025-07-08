The 2025 college football season is almost here. The offseason in this sport is one that feels like forever, as the cold winter months last a lifetime. Now, the summer months are underway, and that means that football is close. In less than two months, the 2025 college football season will be here, and it is the second year that the 12-team College Football Playoff will go down. There have been some modifications, and they should make it even more exciting. The Auburn football team would like to make its first ever appearance in the CFP, but there are a lot of improvements that need to be made in order for that to happen.

The Auburn football program is a proud and iconic one, but the Tigers have not been meeting expectations in recent years. Head coach Hugh Freeze needs to find a way to turn things around, and he needs to do it quick. Last year, the Tigers were one of the worst teams in the SEC as they went 5-7 and won just two conference games. Auburn did not do enough to earn a bowl game bid, and the season ended in disappointment once again.

Freeze and Auburn have made some important moves this offseason that should help them improve this season. For example, the addition of quarterback Jackson Arnold could end up being a big one. Arnold transferred from Oklahoma, and he came into college with a lot of hype. He clearly has a lot of talent, but he needs the right pieces around him to flourish. That didn't happen last season with the Sooners, and he decided to hit the transfer portal when the season came to a close.

One thing that does not bode well for Auburn is the schedule. The Tigers have to play at Oklahoma, at Texas A&M, home against Georgia and at Alabama. Those will all be very difficult games, and the rest of the schedule isn't that kind either. Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and Vanderbilt will all be tricky matchups.

Regardless of the schedule, it's time for Hugh Freeze to get this program trending in the right direction. The 2025 season is almost here, so let's make some predictions for Auburn's campaign.

Auburn will go 5-7 again

It's hard to see the Auburn football team taking big strides this season with this schedule. There are only a few games that look like likely wins, and there are more that look like likely losses. The Tigers didn't add enough talent in the offseason to take a big leap with a schedule like this. Getting to a bowl game would feel like a win for this program, but it's not going to happen this year.

Jackson Arnold will get benched

Jackson Arnold didn't last the whole season at Oklahoma last year, and he isn't going to last this year either. Arnold eventually earned the starting role back last year because the Sooners didn't really have any better options, and that could be the case this year as well. However, Auburn will experiment with someone else under center at some point. There isn't enough talent around Arnold to make him significantly better than he was last year, and he is going to be going up against tough competition almost every week. He isn't going to take Auburn to the next level.

Auburn will beat Alabama

Auburn isn't going to be any better this season, but Alabama won't be either. The Crimson Tide are recruiting well right now, but in terms of what we saw on the field last season, Kalen DeBoer has the program trending in the wrong direction. The Tigers have been close to upsetting Alabama in the past couple of matchups, and this year, they will get it done. The game will be played at Auburn, and that will be the difference.

Tigers fans are hoping to finally see a successful season, but it isn't going to happen. However, a win over the Crimson Tide would feel pretty good for the Auburn football team.

2025 college football season preview

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there are some important things to know ahead of this new year. First, there are changes coming to the College Football Playoff. This year's CFP will have 12 teams like last year's, but the automatic bye is no more. Last year, the four highest-ranked conference champions automatically took the top-four seeds in the playoff, and they did not have to play a game in the first round. That is not the case this year. The four highest-ranked teams will get the byes, conference title or not.

If your favorite team wins its Power Four conference, then don't worry, it still gets an automatic bid into the CFP. However, the bye will be determined by final ranking. This should help create better balance in the bracket and lead to better matchups throughout.

So, what teams are we going to see make the 12-team CFP this year? Teams like Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are expected to be top contenders from the SEC, and Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon are teams to watch from the Big Ten. The Big 12 and ACC will have a harder time getting multiple teams in, but Clemson and Arizona State appear to be the favorites.

The new season will be here before we know it, and it is shaping up to be a fun one. From August 23rd until January 19th, we will have college football. Who will take the crown this year?