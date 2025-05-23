Auburn football enters its third season under head coach Hugh Freeze. It was just the second time since 2013 that Auburn did not play in a bowl game. It is time to look at the 2025 Auburn Football schedule and make predictions for their upcoming season.

Auburn struggled to start last year. They opened up 2-1, but the wins were over Alabama A&M and New Mexico. Auburn would be upset by Cal as well. They would then lose four straight before beating Kentucky. Auburn would then fall to Vanderbilt before a win over Louisiana-Monroe and an overtime victory over Texas A&M. Still, they closed the season with a loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn did upgrade its offense in the offseason. They brought in former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold to lead the way this year. Auburn also brought in Eric Singleton Jr from Georgia Tech to be his top target. Damari Alston returns in the backfield after being the backup last season, plus Auburn brings back two of their top three receivers from last year.

On defense, Keldric Faulk returns, and he is projected to be one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft. While the Tigers will be replacing much of their linebacking core, Kaleb Harris returns in the secondary, and Champ Anthony returns after missing much of last year with an injury.

Week 1- at Baylor

The Tigers get an early chance to test out their new offense on the road against Baylor. Auburn upgraded their offensive line, plus their quarterback and receiving corps. The Baylor offense took off at the end last year, led by its strong ground game. They return both Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass, which should keep the offense moving well behind a solid offensive line. They made improvements at linebacker and have a strong secondary. If Baylor can run well on the ground, they will control this game at get the win.

Pick: Baylor 32 – Auburn 28 (0-1)

Week 2- Ball State

Auburn opened its home schedule in week two against Ball State. Ball State brings back a lot of returning production on defense this year. It is now a very experienced defensive unit, but it was a bad unit last year. They were 131st in the nation in opponent points per game. The offense is young and will be led by sophomore Kadin Semonza. He showed some promise at the end of the last season, but with Ball State playing their second straight power four team to start the year, they will not be able to keep up in this one.

Pick: Auburn 42 – Ball State 17 (1-1)

Week 3- South Alabama

South Alabama enters its second season under Major Applewhite and brings in new coordinators as well. It was a 7-6 season last year with a bowl win for South Alabama. Still, they will bring in a new quarterback. Gio Lopez transferred out of the program, and Zach Pyron comes in. Pyron has spent the last three seasons as a backup with Georgia Tech, and he threw more interceptions than touchdowns in his time there. The offense, which was solid last year, will take a step back early in the year with multiple new starters on the line and at the skill positions.

Pick: Auburn 38- South Alabama 27 (2-1)

Week 4- at Oklahoma

The Tigers open up their SEC schedule on the road in week four. Last year, Auburn held a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma would come back and get its first-ever SEC win, 27-21. Peyton Thorne through three touchdowns for Auburn in the game, but also through an interception that was returned for a touchdown. This will also be a chance for Jackson Arnold to play against his old team. John Mateer comes in as a transfer at quarterback. Oklahoma will be starting four transfers at skill positions and multiple new offensive linemen.

Pick: Auburn 27 – Oklahoma 17 (3-1)

Week 5- at Texas A&M

Last year, Auburn took the four-overtime victory for the win. They held a 21-7 lead going into the half, but like happened regularly, the Tigers gave up the lead late. They would end up down by three with under four minutes left, but would tie the game at 31. Both teams would manage points in the first and second overtime, but Auburn would win it in the fourth. Marcell Reed was great in the game against Auburn last year, passing for 297 yards and three scores. The Texas A&M offense should take another step forward in Reed's second year as the starter and give them the win here.

Pick: Texas A&M 31 – Auburn 27 (3-2)

Week 7- Georgia

Georgia dominated Auburn last year, winning 31-13. Carson Beck and Trevor Etienne were great last year in the game, but Gunnar Stockton will take over the offense at quarterback. Nate Fraizer returns in the backfield. They will have some new offensive line starters, with three offensive linemen being drafted in the NFL draft, but most of them have seen game experience. The defense will have plenty of turnover, but Kirby Smart has shown he can retool without a rebuild. Auburn does not have the linebackers or interior defensive line to slow down Georgia in this one.

Pick: Georgia 31 – Auburn 21 (3-3)

Week 8- Missouri

Missouri won this game last year, winning 21-17. Still, much of the production from the Missouri offense is done. Brady Cook and Luther Burden have both moved on. This brings in Beau Pribula, the former Penn State backup. Still, expectations are high for Missouri this year. They brought in eight new players from the transfer portal on the defensive side of the ball while also returning edge rusher Zion Young. Missouri has the defense to keep Auburn in check in this one, but just not enough offense to get the win.

Pick: Auburn 21 – Missouri 17 (4-3)

Week 9- at Arkansas

Last season, Arkansas took a 24-14 victory over Auburn. They also bring back Taylen Green, who has solid against Auburn. He threw for 151 yards and ran for 80, while throwing a touchdown. Still, he threw two interceptions in the game. The offense for Arkansas is expected to improve this year with Green having another year of experience, and Braylen Russell in the backfield. Still, Arkansas does not have a lot of quality depth on defense, and Jackson Arnold leads the Tigers to a win.

Pick: Auburn 28 – Arkansas 17 (5-3)

Week 10- Kentucky

Auburn took a 24-10 victory in this game last year. Kentucky had the 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but the defense stepped up from there. Kentucky brings in Zach Calzada from Incarnate Word, plus two new tackles from lower-level FBS schools. The defensive secondary has plenty of returning experience, but the front seven is suspect. They brought in Mi'Quise Grace from South Dakota State to help with the pass rush. Still, the offensive concerns will show for Kentucky in this one as Auburn gets the win.

Pick: Auburn 24 – Kentucky 13 (6-3)

Week 11- at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt took down Auburn last year on their way to their first bowl game since 2018. Diego Pavia completed just 9-22 passes, but for 143 yards and two scores. Pavia is back for Vanderbilt, and he pulled off some upsets last year, including beating Alabama. The Vanderbilt offense was one of the best at turning over the ball and brought back much of their core, including Eli Stowers. The defense should improve as well, with nine of their 11 projected starters being homegrown, with experience. They have size on the line and speed at linebacker. Vanderbilt gets the win here.

Pick: Vanderbilt 35 – Auburn 27 (6-4)

Week 13- Mercer

Mercer is coming off a fantastic 2024 season, their first under head coach Mike Jacobs. They went 11-3, won the SoCon, and made the playoffs. On offense, Whitt Newbauer returns after a solid first year as a starter. He has a veteran offensive line in front of him, and the offense should take another step in the right direction. On defense, Andrew Zock returns, and he is one of the top defensive ends in the FCS ranks. Still, this is an FCS school, and not one of the very top ones. Auburn wins here.

Pick: Auburn 48 – Mercer 17 (7-4)

Week 14- Alabama

This will be the 90th edition of the Iron Bowl. Alabama leads the all-time series 51-37-1. Further, Alabama has won six of the last seven times these two have met. All of the most recent wins for Auburn in this series have come at home, with their last road win coming in 2010. Alabama will have a new starting quarterback, most likely Ty Simpson. Still, they bring back Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard on the outside and an improved offensive line. The two wide receivers had 164 yards against Auburn last year. They will have another big day in this one.

Pick: Alabama 35 – Auburn 21 (7-5)

Final Auburn Football 2025 Season Prediction

Auburn has the talent to improve from last year. Still, Hugh Freeze will need to get the most out of Jackson Arnold and the new receivers. The defense should be solid, but it has some holes. With a tough SEC schedule, Auburn will have ups and downs this year. Still, this team is good enough to make it to a bowl and win at least seven games in the process.