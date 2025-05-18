The Michigan football team has a number of big visits coming up in the next couple of months, and one of them is with four-star safety Jordan Deck. Deck has already been to Ann Arbor once, and it was a success for the Wolverines. He will be back in a couple of weeks for his official visit, and it will be another good opportunity for Michigan to wow him.

“I saw everything I needed to see on that first visit,” Jordan Deck said, according to an article from On3. “But I would say talking more to the coaching staff and the players. That would be nice. Just getting to know them a little bit more.”

Michigan put itself in a great spot after that first visit. Deck has already liked what he seen from the Wolverines, and they have a chance to impress him even more as there are a couple of other schools that are standing out to the Texas native.

“Michigan is very high in my recruitment right now,” Deck added. “I’m excited to take my official visit there. Michigan is definitely Top 3 for me. I would say Baylor and Penn State are the other schools in there right now.”

One thing that Deck really likes about the Michigan football team is that he is confident that he can find the field as a freshman.

“They have multiple packages,” he said said. “I feel like I can get my way onto the field as a freshman in one of those packages. They do a lot of different things. It’s not a one trick pony. I really like the way they run the defense.”

Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan has spent a lot of time talking to Deck, and obviously head coach Sherrone Moore has as well. Deck has good relationships with both, and he also noted that he isn't concerned about Moore's recent self-imposed suspension.

“I like Coach Morgan,” Deck said. “He’s a very honest person. He doesn’t yell, but he’s not a pushover. When you make a mistake, he doesn’t get on you crazy. He teaches you. I really like that about him. … I think Coach Moore is a good dude. He’s all about his players. He’s very player driven. The suspension doesn’t affect my recruitment. It doesn’t mean anything to me. I still think he’s a good dude.”

After Jordan Deck takes all of his official visits, he should make a decision. The Michigan football team is close to landing a commitment.