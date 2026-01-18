The Baylor Bears have their transfer quarterback for the 2026 season. Baylor football is signing a deal with Florida transfer DJ Lagway, per ESPN. Lagway was long expected to join Baylor after entering the transfer portal.

Lagway is a young quarterback who played for Billy Napier at Florida. Napier was fired, and not too long after that Lagway decided to transfer out of the Gators football program. Lagway was considering taking visits to other schools this offseason, but ultimately will play for the Bears.

During the 2025 season, Lagway posted 2,264 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw 14 interceptions, which is an area where Baylor will want him to improve.

Florida finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 4-8 record. The Gators did get wins over in-state rival Florida State, as well as Texas. The Gators hired Jon Sumrall to be their next head coach, following Napier's firing.

Baylor football finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 overall record. The Bears missed a bowl game.

Baylor has big expectations heading into 2026

Article Continues Below

Baylor football is led by Dave Aranda, who has been on the hot seat there. Aranda has struggled through three losing seasons in the last four years. Baylor fans expect him to win big in 2026, or be sent packing.

The addition of Lagway certainly gives Baylor fans some hope for the future. Lagway was a highly touted player when he decided to come to Florida. He was also pursued by several power 4 programs in the transfer portal, before deciding to go to the Big 12 school.

Lagway has a career completion percentage at 62 percent, after two seasons with the Gators. The quarterback has thrown for 4,179 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He has 23 career interceptions.

Time will tell if Lagway can lead Baylor football back to glory. Lagway is expected to help Baylor add some more talent from the transfer portal this offseason.

Baylor football's 2026 schedule includes a meeting with SEC school Auburn.