Nobody's stock rose in the 2025 college football season more than Drew Mestemaker, who began the year buried on North Texas' depth chart and ended as one of the biggest fan-favorite quarterbacks. With rumors of the 19-year-old planning to enter the college football transfer portal, Mestemaker could immediately turn his next team into a national title contender.

Mestemaker has yet to officially enter the portal, but the general consensus is that he will make that official after North Texas competes in the New Mexico Bowl. Should he do so, he would arguably be the top quarterback available for multiple Power Four programs to pursue.

Mestemaker was the nation's leading passer in 2025 with 4,129 passing yards, the most in a single season in North Texas history. He is the only quarterback to top 4,000 passing yards in 2025 while gaining a lot of exposure on national television.

His numbers and exciting play style already captivated fans, but Mestemaker became an even bigger star once his story of never starting a game at quarterback in high school reached the masses. With everything that has happened in the last year, Mestemaker is suddenly the type of player who could transform an entire program.

A lot will happen before Mestemaker makes his official decision, but a few early frontrunners have already emerged as his next potential landing spot.

Matt Rhule makes Nebraska a dark-horse landing spot

While most expect Drew Mestemaker to remain south, he has an intriguing potential option if he is open to moving into the Midwest. Nebraska is suddenly in the quarterback market after losing Dylan Raiola, and Mestemaker could be an intriguing fit if the stars align.

If the Texas native is dedicated to remaining in the south, Nebraska will be out of reach. However, if his goal is to build his budding NFL Draft stock, there might not be a better place for him.

Nebraska might not be the biggest program in the Big Ten, but the Cornhuskers operate like a professional team under former NFL head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule is one of the few college football coaches with hands-on experience at the next level and recently committed to Lincoln with a two-year contract extension, valid through the 2032 season.

It might be a long shot, but Mestemaker is suddenly someone scouts will be monitoring ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft. Working with Rhule might give him his best shot at remaining on the radar next season.

Drew Mestemaker could be Dave Aranda's next star quarterback

Two major Texas schools will be seeking their next quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, including Baylor. Senior Sawyer Robertson leaves as the program's fourth all-time leading passer and projects as a mid-to-late-round pick, depending on his pre-draft performances.

Whether it has been Dave Aranda, Matt Rhule or Art Briles at the helm, Baylor has always operated with an air-raid offense. That fits Mestemakers' play style to a tee, all while keeping him in his home state. The Bears averaged the fourth-most passing yards per game in the FBS this season, just a few yards behind North Texas.

Committing to Baylor would also get Mestemaker the closest to his hometown than any other Power Four program, other than Texas. Their campus is located just an hour and a half away from Mestemaker's hometown of Austin, Texas, which is two hours closer than his current school. Location is not always everything, but it would be naive to act like it is not a factor.

Will Stein could lure Drew Mestemaker to Kentucky

If Drew Mestemaker wants to make the leap into the SEC, Kentucky makes for a very intriguing option. The Wildcats are currently amid a full program reset after replacing longtime head coach Mark Stoops with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Stein has already named his offensive coordinator, hiring former LSU assistant Joe Sloan to his staff. Both coaches are renowned quarterback gurus with an elite track record of recent success.

In just three years at Oregon, Stein produced two NFL draft picks and one Heisman Trophy finalist in Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel. Before his tenure in Eugene, he coached Frank Harris to become UTSA's all-time leading passer.

Sloan has just as decorated a resume, having worked with Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier during his brief time with LSU. He also worked with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jeff Driskel at Louisiana Tech.

Kentucky has redshirt freshman Cutter Boley likely returning to the team in 2026. But depending on how the coaching staff views Boley, who had a mediocre 15-12 touchdown-interception ratio in 2025, Stein and Sloan's offenses have heavily relied on elite quarterback play, making a player like Mestemaker a much better fit.

Texas Tech needs a championship-level quarterback

Everyone is expecting Mestemaker to follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, but Texas Tech might top his list. With Arch Manning and Marcel Reed returning to Texas and Texas A&M, respectively, the Red Raiders will be the biggest program searching for a new quarterback in the Lone Star State once their season concludes and fifth-year super senior Behren Morton finally bids adieu.

After the year Joey McGuire just had, Texas Tech will not be looking to rebuild in 2026. They will lose star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, along with Morton, but there is too much momentum brewing in Lubbock to let it slide.

The connection between North Texas and Texas Tech certainly strengthened with Morris' hire. Morris spent three years as the Raiders' offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015, and offensive coordinator Jordan Davis graduated from the school in 2013.

The Red Raiders, who are consistently one of the most pass-dominant teams in the country, have a potential in-house successor to Morton on the roster. Freshman Will Hammond looks to be next in line after impressing in relief of Morton during Texas Tech's 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah.

If Mestemaker is interested, the decision will come down to how much Texas Tech will be willing to invest in him over Hammond.

Drew Mestemaker could follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State

Eric Morris is the guy who gave Drew Mestemaker a chance, which will forever link the two for the duration of their careers. There is no guarantee that Mestemaker will follow his head coach to Oklahoma State, but it seems to be the outcome everyone is expecting.

Morris has been the worst-kept secret in college football for years, making his inaugural Power Four head coaching opportunity long overdue. Mestemaker is his latest success story, but the 40-year-old is already one of the best quarterback coaches in football, having worked with Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward and John Mateer all in the last decade. Wherever Morris goes, a star quarterback's story begins.

Given his credentials, Oklahoma State does not need to break the bank for Mestemaker in the college football transfer portal. There are several viable options on the market, including many with whom Morris would succeed.

There is just something to the Morris-Mestemaker story that only seems fitting to continue with the Cowboys. It has been too long since Oklahoma State had quality quarterback play, and they are currently at the front of the line for arguably the top signal-caller in the portal. Let the journey resume in Stillwater.