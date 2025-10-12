The Boise State Broncos pulled off one of the wildest plays you’ll see this season when a botched field goal attempt turned into a touchdown pass from the holder to cap a late scoring burst in a 41-25 win over the New Mexico Lobos. The sequence left the Boise State football fans howling and the Lobos scrambling to explain how they let the game get away.

On fourth-and-7 from the New Mexico 10 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Broncos sent their field goal unit onto the grass. After a fumbled snap, holder Oscar Doyle took the snap, rose up, and fired a 10-yard strike to Troy Grizzle in the end zone. Colton Boomer’s extra point made it a three-score game, and New Mexico never recovered.

A broken FG attempt ends in a Boise St TD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b7TeSMFku8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play could have been a disaster for Boise State that flipped momentum to New Mexico, but instead the improvised touchdown effectively ended the game.

Article Continues Below

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen paced the offense with 226 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Riley ran for 101 yards on 18 carries to keep the Lobos off balance all night. The Broncos finished with 41 points and turned multiple New Mexico turnovers and short fields into points.

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne and the Lobos showed fight early, but turnovers and a couple of untimely penalties kept them from stringing together a comeback. Boise State’s defense chipped in with timely stops and an interception that helped set up scoring drives. When the field goal chaos unfolded in the fourth quarter, the game felt decided.

For the Broncos, the win moves them to 4-2 after last week's ugly Notre Dame loss and locks up a memorable highlight that will live on in clip reels. New Mexico heads back to the drawing board after a loss that looked salvageable until Boise State delivered the dagger.