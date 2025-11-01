Boise State football witnessed a big scare in the Broncos' quarterback room during the Milk Can game. Maddux Madsen got carted off the field against Fresno State.

Madsen needed assistance from trainers and also appeared to have trouble moving his right leg.

Boise State starting QB Maddux Madsen helped off the field due to injury. pic.twitter.com/l1wT1UQex4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Idaho Statesman reporter Shaun Goodwin revealed the extent of the QB's CFB injury.

“Maddux Madsen is back on the Boise State sideline – he has no shoe on his right foot and he's on crutches,” Goodwin posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Boise State clinched bowl eligibility already and immediately shed a rough road loss to Notre Dame. The Broncos also needed to shake off the brutal opening loss to USF.

BSU entered as a heavy 17.5-point favorite against its longtime rival. But the Broncos trailed 7-0 and now will operate without Maddux.

Who took over for Maddux Madsen in Boise State vs. Fresno State?

Max Cutforth handled the reins post Maddux.

He's a past Jan. 2023 verbal commit for the Broncos — joining the team as a late signing day addition for that class. Linfield College was his only other reported offer per 247Sports.

Cutforth joined a class that featured CJ Tiller as the other QB commit, before he transferred to Mountain West Conference rival Utah State. He eventually became brief teammates with Boise State's highest draft pick ever Ashton Jeanty.

The Nampa, Idaho native managed to ignite cheers on the blue turf. He hit Chase Penry in the back of the end zone to tie the game before the two-minute mark of the second.

Cutforth has completed 6-of-9 passes for 40 yards in taking over for the QB1.