The Carson Beck era of Miami football started on a good note Sunday, with the Hurricanes prevailing late against Notre Dame.

Although Miami entered the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead, the Irish scored a touchdown on the first play of the fourth before forcing a three-and-out. And when Miami had a 24-14 advantage with 10 minutes to go, Notre Dame found a way to crawl back, pulling back within seven with a field goal with under six minutes remaining. On their next drive, the Irish scored — fast.

On the first play of what would be their penultimate possession, first-time starting quarterback CJ Carr connected with Eli Raridon for a 65-yard completion. Two plays later, Carr ran it in for a score, which, with the extra point, tied the game at 24.

However, Notre Dame, which scored in less than 90 seconds, left too much time for Beck and the Hurricanes, and the Georgia transfer knew it.

“Beck said he told his teammates that when they got the ball back, they would score,” ESPN's Andrea Adelson wrote.

He was right.

Starting at their own 25, Beck found CJ Daniels for a 9-yard completion before CharMar Brown picked up the first first down of the drive. A pass interference call on Notre Dame got Miami past midfield, and then the ‘Canes relied on Brown, who carried the ball on five consecutive plays, picking up 18 yards, to set up Carter Davis's 47-yard game-winning field goal with just over a minute left on the clock.

CAUGHT THE UPSET DUB 🔥 Carter Davis makes the 47-YD field goal to give Miami the lead before Akheem Mesidor & Ruben Bain Jr recorded the sack to secure the win

Miami's defense closed it out Sunday, with Akheem Mesidor involved in back-to-back sacks (and joined by Ruben Bain Jr. on the final one) to end any hopes of a last-second score for Notre Dame.

The 27-24 win marked the first time the Miami football program had beaten a top-10 team since 2017, when it coincidentally also beat Notre Dame.

In his debut with the Hurricanes, Beck completed 20 of his 31 passes and threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

After the season-opening win, Miami is set to stay home for the next month; on Saturday, the ‘Canes host FCS Bethune-Cookman before welcoming two more in-state rivals to Hard Rock Stadium, USF and Florida. They're set to go on the road for the first time this season on Oct. 4, when Miami visits Tallahassee to play Florida State in its ACC opener.