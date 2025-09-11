The Sunshine State is the sight for the most nationally anticipated Week 3 college football contest. Miami (FL) football or South Florida will earn the title of best Florida CFB team of 2025 — in this showcase of unbeatens.

Star power is behind center between Byrum Brown of USF and Carson Beck of Miami. Early contenders for Coach of the Year take the field too in Alex Golesh and Mario Cristobal.

But lastly, someone will go 3-0 and move up from their current top 25 spot.

USF is the big underdog here, with Miami favored by 17.5-points. But the Bulls toppled both their opponents as underdogs — starting with trouncing Boise State before upsetting Florida in walk-off fashion.

Is the nation sensing another USF miracle? Or will “The U” continue its national title game hunt? Lots of intrigue down in the 305 as we unveil the bold predictions.

This will not be 2024 for USF

Let's get that part out the way. Fans believing they'll see a 50-15 Hurricanes slaughter should reconsider.

That 2024 USF team was still undergoing a transitional period. Golesh entered his second season in Tampa. He also needed to deal with future first rounder Cam Ward.

But now USF has the dark horse top overall pick in Brown. Who's already shredded two nationally-ranked teams by land and air.

Brown is more mature and changed from that 35-point beatdown. He's even looking faster and more chiseled compared to last year.

Leading into the next big prediction.

Byrum Brown will trust his arm first

With respect to BSU and the Gators, both opponents presented a younger front seven for the dual-threat. The senior took advantage of the inexperience, especially in trucking Boise State with the ball. Mobile QBs will always test younger defenses up front with their legs.

The Hurricanes present Brown with his first NFL-ready edge rusher, though.

Rueben Bain will be unleashed by new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. He'll line up Bain over the tackle then outside in the Wide-9 role to create havoc. Akheem Mesidor then forms a fierce tandem with Bain. Both collaborated for the final sack to beat No. 6 Notre Dame to start the season.

But the Bulls QB can test two sophomores out the gate. Xavier Lucas and O.J. Frederique Jr. have delivered stellar results. Brown, though, presents the first major signal-caller challenge for the young DBs. Miami is also sophomore heavy at safety.

Look for co-offensive coordinators Kodi Burns and Joel Gordon to trust Brown's strong arm early. That trait handed the Gators fits last week.

Carson Beck picks apart USF defense

Article Continues Below

DJ Lagway was supposed to shred this upstart Bulls defense. The Gators star and projected first rounder settled for only 6.7 yards per completion. USF defensive coordinator Todd Orlando timed the blitzes to disrupt Lagway.

Beck likely expects something identical from the American Athletic Conference challenger. But he's seen his share of disruptive defenses as a past Southeastern Conference QB.

His offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson will even avoid predictability — which plagued Billy Napier Saturday. Dawson will match USF's tempo with his own unorthodox play calls.

Except he and Beck knows the ‘Canes have a loaded wide receiver room. One spearheaded by LSU transfer CJ Daniels and prized freshman Malachi Toney.

Beck has looked efficient out the gate. He's at an advantage off his WRs and OC. This game will come down to who's the better thrower.

USF, Brown will test defensive communication

Hetherman immediately improved the defense in two games. But faced two slow-moving offenses compared to the nation's No. 18 ranked team.

USF is big on tempo with Brown at the controls. He'll test the communication of the Miami defense.

That aspect destroyed the ‘Canes last season. Lance Guidry's unit looked discombobulated at times once teams went no-huddle. Brown will get this offense moving at Ferrari speed — testing if Miami really is improved with the communicative aspect.

We'll see these teams again in December

The secret's out in Tampa: South Florida is for real. And the No. 5 ranked Hurricanes present the final ranked challenge on the Bulls' schedule. It's smooth sailing from there after the Hard Rock Stadium visit.

Miami, meanwhile, looks way too deep and talented to miss out on a College Football Playoff run. Beck boosted the experience behind center post Ward. The new defensive structure increases Miami's chances of returning to the national championship picture for the first time since the early 2000s.

Of course, both teams must win their conference and win out to land in the 12-team bracket come December. Miami still has another current undefeated team within the state to worry about in rival Florida State. But the schedule sets up favorably afterward for both.

But who claims the win Saturday? Brown and USF have captivated the CFB world. Yet Miami is deeper and hungrier — leading to the narrow 30-24 overtime win.