BYU entered Championship Weekend clinging to the edge of the College Football Playoff picture. But after an emotional week that included Kalani Sitake signing a contract extension instead of bolting for Penn State, the Cougars’ hopes took a massive hit with a 34-7 loss against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The defeat dropped BYU to 11-2 and marked their second lopsided loss of the year to the Red Raiders, who outscored the Cougars 63-14 across both meetings.

Following the loss, Sitake was asked directly about BYU’s playoff chances in the post-game presser. He admitted he had not yet seen the full national picture but made clear how highly he viewed the team that defeated them.

“I don't know. This is the first game. So I don't know what's going on in the other games,” Sitake said, via Fox CFB. “But, like I said, they're the number one team in the country. I don't know what the other rankings are. This team is really good. So you go play as the number one team in the country twice. I thought our fans showed up and made a lot of noise. I'd love another crack at it. But they do that to everybody.”

"At least put us in the graphic, that'd be nice." More from Kalani Sitake on his playoff hopes for BYU after their loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship. pic.twitter.com/EcYibNGgpu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2025

BYU announced the massive extension to stabilize the program and set the tone ahead of a championship game matchup that offered the Cougars a chance to win a Big 12 title and avenge their only blemish. Instead, Texas Tech, in the middle of a stunning season of destiny, claimed its first conference championship in school history.

However, the head coach went on to praise his own team’s season while emphasizing the need for fairness in the CFP debate.

“I like who we are, and I like what we've been able to do. I think we have a great resume, but I got to watch the other games too. I just know that when they're doing comparisons, hopefully they put it out there and make it fair. At least put us in the graphic, that'd be nice.”

With BYU now on the playoff fringe, the Cougars must wait for other results while hoping the selection committee weighs their resume rather than their two losses to Texas Tech. Whether that fairness arrives will determine if BYU’s season ends in the CFP or not, but Sitake made his stance clear — the Cougars deserve to be part of the conversation.