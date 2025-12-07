Kirby Smart made it clear that Georgia’s dominant 28-7 win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game meant far more than another trophy. For a program that had repeatedly run into heartbreak against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs’ head coach spoke directly to the emotion of the moment.

Addressing fans from a stage on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after securing the SEC Championship on December 6, Smart didn’t hold back when asked what this victory represented.

“These fans have been through a lot of heartbreak and agony, but not tonight, baby….not tonight,” he said, via Anthony Dasher of UGA Sports.

The head coach's emotions capture the release of long frustration in one line. Alabama had won each of the previous three matchups, including a 2024 win in Tuscaloosa and a 2025 victory in Athens 24-21 that snapped Georgia’s incredible 33-game home win streak.

This time, however, Georgia controlled the game in virtually every area, not necessarily by overwhelming stats, but through physicality, discipline, and a composed performance from start to finish. It served as only their second win over Alabama since 2007, the other coming in the 2021-22 season's national title game, 33-18 against Nick Saban's Tide, that ended the “second-and-26” nightmare from 2017 on the very same field.

The victory also marked Georgia’s first SEC Championship repeat under Smart and his fourth overall since taking over his alma mater. After facing early-season questions and doubters, the Bulldogs have responded week after week, showing resilience and elevating their play in the stretch run.

With back-to-back SEC titles secured and momentum on their side, Georgia now turns its attention to the College Football Playoff, where Smart’s team is positioned once again as a legitimate contender to chase another national championship.