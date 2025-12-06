Texas Tech took care of business in the Big 12 Championship Game, easily defeating BYU 34-7 to earn the conference title. The decisive victory should assure the Red Raiders of at least a No. 4 seed that would give the team a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

"I truly believe the Big 12 deserves two spots in the playoff." Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire makes a case for BYU to be given a spot in the CFP. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/kMYtvWKyUc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Texas Tech was clearly the best team on the field and their performance in the second half was dominant, Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire was happy to make a case for the Cougars. He told the media that he believed BYU had an excellent year and the Cougars should be given an opportunity to compete n the CFP.

“I truly believe the Big 12 deserves two spots in the playoff,” McGuire said when he met the media after the game. “There's going to be two-loss teams out there, but not an 11-2 team. They did a great job this season of getting here. Their two losses are to the No. 4 team in the nation.”

It's an unusual for the coach of one Big 12 team to support another conference team that his players defeated twice in the same season. It's clear that McGuire has to follow that route because the Big Ten and the SEC are the leagues that get the most support when it comes to getting spots in the College Football Playoffs.

Texas Tech gets past BYU again

There's little doubt that the Red Raiders are going to get a top-4 spot in the CFP seedings. Texas Tech finished the season with a 12-1 record. Their only loss was a 26-22 defeat at Arizona State in mid-October.

Quarterback Behren Morton had an impressive game against BYU, completed 20 of 33 passes for 215 yards with 2 touchdowns and keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger. Reggie Virgil finished as the Red Raiders' leading receiver with 8 receptions for 86 yards. Coy Eakin caught both of Morton's touchdown passes, a 32-yarder in the second quarter and a 28-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.