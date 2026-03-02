Much of the NFL-watching world expects the Kansas City Chiefs to make notable roster upgrades following the team's first losing season in the Patrick Mahomes era, but that can only happen if the organization clears a ton of salary cap space. KC will release right tackle Jawaan Taylor before the new league year begins, barring a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move will free up $20 million and incur $7.39 million in dead money, per Over the Cap.

Kansas City signed Taylor to a four-year, $80 million contract in 2023, but after two uneven seasons, management feels it is time to head in another direction. The former second-round draft pick committed 13 penalties and allowed three sacks and 20 total pressures during the 2025-26 campaign.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach knows he cannot slack off when it comes to the offensive line, especially since the unit was arguably the biggest reason for blowout losses in Super Bowls 55 and 59, but he obviously does not think it is practical to keep Taylor on the roster. The 28-year-old's cost simply does not measure up to his performance. He helped Kansas City win its second straight championship, however, and that is something fans will hopefully reflect on as they bid him farewell.

KC's boasted one of the more competent O-Lines in the league and is trusting young left tackle Josh Simmons to take a step forward in his development next season. Veach must use these newly gained savings to reestablish the Chiefs as a legitimate powerhouse in the AFC. Fans will give the front office a pass for one bad year. This regime has stored up plenty of goodwill during its dynastic run, which is why so many people are predicting Kansas City to have a big offseason.

Releasing Jawaan Taylor is one of multiple moves Veach is making to maximize the team's free agency potential. An incredibly intriguing revival project is underway in the City of Fountains.