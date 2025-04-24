The Cal football team learned on Wednesday that it is losing wide receiver Jonathan Brady to the college football transfer portal. Brady started his career at New Mexico State before transferring to play for the Golden Bears. He spent two seasons with the Aggies and played at Cal for just one year. This is the second time that Brady has been in the transfer portal during his career.

“Cal wide receiver Jonathan Brady has officially entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

Jonathan Brady has received significant playing time throughout his career as he had a productive season as a freshman at New Mexico State. Brady ended up hauling in 23 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady ended up taking a nice leap during his sophomore season, and that ultimately helped him land at a power four school when he entered the college football transfer portal. Brady finished the year with 38 receptions for 624 yards and four touchdowns, and then he ended up at Cal.

The competition was a lot tougher at Cal than it was at New Mexico State, and Brady's numbers ended up dropping during his junior season with the Golden Bears. In his lone season at Cal, Brady caught 36 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he is back in the transfer portal and looking for a new home for his senior year.

Jonathan Brady is now an intriguing portal option for teams looking for last-minute help at the WR position. He has shown a lot of potential throughout his career and he has been consistent as well. He likely isn't going to come in anywhere and be the star of the show, but he can be a reliable target on offense and also becomes a good depth piece for any roster. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for his senior season.