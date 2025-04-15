California football got some bad news as star running back Jaydn Ott announced he is entering the transfer portal. Ott struggled through injuries in recent years, but was a former All-Pac-12 rusher. He is one of the most experienced running backs in college football.

Ott seemed ready to return to Cal for another season in 2025. That plan is now in jeopardy, per ESPN.

“Ott announced in December that he planned to return to Cal for his senior season, but sources said the Bears were fighting off significant SEC interest in recent weeks prior to his decision to officially enter the portal,” ESPN's Max Olson wrote.

The California football star has 3,460 all-purpose yards over the past three seasons. Ott has one season of eligibility left.

Jaydn Ott is the heart and soul of the California offense

Ott had a disappointing 2024 season, by his standards. The California football star was hampered with an injury that left him sidelined for some games. Last season, Ott posted just 385 rushing yards on 116 carries. It was the worst season of his career, in terms of production.

As a result of those stats, California struggled. The Bears finished their first season in the ACC with a 6-7 overall record. California managed to win just two conference games, against Stanford and Wake Forest.

In Cal's final Pac-12 season in 2023, Ott soared. The California running back had a career-high campaign with 1,305 rushing yards on 245 carries. He posted 12 rushing touchdowns, and also had two touchdowns receiving.

During his first year at the school in 2022, Ott posted 1,218 all-purpose yards. He is clearly one of the best players in college football when healthy, and will receive interest from just about every power 4 program this spring in the portal.

Those interested include SEC teams, and it is easy to see why. Not only does Ott have tons of experience, but he also has not played at an SEC school. In the spring portal window, an SEC player can't transfer to another SEC school and be immediately eligible. It is a strange rule that Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has spoken out against.

Ott is now the fourth California running back to enter the portal. The school already lost Kadarius Calloway, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Justin Williams-Thomas. Leading rusher from last season Jaivian Thomas remains in Berkeley.

The spring transfer portal window officially opens on April 16. There are several hundred football players getting ready to search for new homes.