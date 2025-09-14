Coming into the 2025 season, Clemson football was projected to be a national title contender. The Tigers had a lot of momentum coming off of an ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth last season, but they have not been able to capitalize on that this year.

Despite a down couple of years since winning a pair of national titles in the 2010s, Clemson once again entered the 2025 season as a title favorite. However, a disappointing opening-night loss to LSU and a close loss to Georgia Tech in Week 3 have dropped the Tigers to 1-2.

Clemson had its chances to win on Saturday, but the Yellow Jackets proved to be too much behind a grueling run game and a clutch kicker, and now Clemson's CFP hopes are on the ropes just three weeks into the season. Despite the loss, quarterback Cade Klubnik is still feeling good about his team, via Zach Lentz of FanSided.

“I’m really proud of our offense the whole day,” Klubnik said. “We ran up and down the field, did great in the red zone other than once, and just really proud of the guys. Eleven guys playing at once — that’s what we needed to do, and we did. But we’re just a few plays away. Two plays that I want back.”

Unfortunately for Klubnik, two plays is all it takes to cost Clemson against a very good Georgia Tech team that has a chance to compete for an ACC title itself this fall. The Yellow Jackets already impressed with a road win over Colorado to open the season, and they now have a signature ACC win to hang their hat on.

Clemson's schedule lightens up a bit from here, which should allow Dabo Swinney and company to at least be a factor in the ACC race as the season goes on. However, the Tigers still have a home date with No. 7 Florida State and a road test against South Carolina that will be very challenging.

There is no question that this Clemson roster is talented enough to get hot and run the table. There is a lot of football in front of Klubnik and company, but perfection may be what is required if they want to get back to the College Football Playoff.